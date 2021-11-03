Media ReleasesImpediMed

ImpediMed - Share Purchase Plan Offer Booklet

03 Nov 2021 12:03 PM


You should read this Booklet in full. Eligible Shareholders have the opportunity to participate in the Share Purchase Plan offer by applying for up to $30,000 of new Shares without incurring brokerage or other transaction costs. Details of the offer and how to participate are set out in this Booklet.

Applications for new Shares under the Share Purchase Plan must be received by 5.00pm (AEDT) on Thursday, 11 November 2021.

This Booklet is dated 3 November 2021.

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

