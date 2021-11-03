View All ImpediMed News

ImpediMed's Share Purchase Plan Opens



The Share Purchase Plan (SPP) announced by ImpediMed Limited (ImpediMed or the Company) (ASX: IPD) on Wednesday, 27 October 2021 opens today. Eligible Shareholders in Australia and New Zealand now have the opportunity to apply for up to A$30,000 of new fully paid ordinary shares in ImpediMed (SPP Shares) without incurring brokerage, commissions, or other transaction costs.



The SPP follows ImpediMed’s successfully completed A$35 million institutional placement at an issue price of A$0.1525 per share (Placement).



Details of the SPP



Shareholders are eligible to participate in the SPP if, as at 7:00pm (AEDT) on Tuesday, 26 October 2021, they had a registered address in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders).



The SPP is also being extended to Eligible Shareholders who are custodians to participate in the SPP on behalf of certain eligible beneficiaries on the terms and conditions set out in the SPP Booklet.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



