ImpediMed - New Corporate Oncology Account with Icon Group



ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) is pleased to announce an agreement with Icon Group for the roll out of 13 SOZO units to establish lymphoedema screening services for breast cancer patients across Australia and New Zealand. These initial units are scheduled to be installed over the coming weeks.



Icon Group is Australia’s largest dedicated cancer care provider, with 31 cancer centres in Australia and a global footprint in New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong and mainland China. This footprint includes day oncology hospitals, radiation oncology facilities and comprehensive centres that bring both oncology disciplines together.



With a commitment to delivering the best care possible, closer to home for cancer patients through the use of innovative technology based solutions, Icon offers the latest in cancer treatment including Australia’s largest private cancer clinical trials program to improve health outcomes for men and women both in Australia and across the world.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



