ImpediMed - SOZO Heart Failure Program Initiated at AdvocateAuroraHealth



ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) is pleased to announce the inaugural SOZO Heart Failure Program has been established at Advocate Health Care’s Heart Institute, Chicago Illinois under the guidance of Dr Ali Valika, MD, an interventional cardiology specialist board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology.



AdvocateAuroraHealth® consists of 26 hospitals and over 500 sites of care. Advocate Health Care in Illinois and Aurora Health Care in Wisconsin together form one of the premier, not-for-profit health systems in the United States. Advocate Aurora Health is nationally recognised for clinical expertise across the care continuum while leading health care transformation to drive value and reimagine the consumer experience.



Within Advocate Health Care is the Advocate Heart Institute with over 100 sites, where 350 specialists perform more than 20,000 heart procedures each year, the most in Illinois. They are a national leader in heart outcomes and pride themselves on pioneering the most advanced programs and technology.



