ImpediMed - HFSA Abstracts Demonstrate Utility of SOZO for HF Patients



ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) today announced two abstracts are being presented in the poster session of the prestigious Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) Annual Scientific Meeting September 10 – 13, 2021. The abstracts were from studies conducted at Scripps Memorial Hospital campuses and were accepted in the Clinical Care category.



The abstracts were as follows:



Time to decongestion following heart failure hospitalisation as measured by extracellular fluid nadir using bioimpedance spectroscopy (BIS).



This was a multi-centre observational study evaluating volume status of heart failure patients recently discharged from hospital and undergoing a diuretic regimen, with reducing extracellular fluid (ECF) being the main objective of the therapy. The study undertook daily SOZO® BIS measurements to track fluid status and compared them to corresponding weight measurements. It took an average of 16.9 days for patients to reach their lowest extracellular fluid volume following a heart failure-related hospital stay. During this time, patients experienced more than a two-fold ECF loss as compared to weight loss on a percentage basis, demonstrating the sensitivity of BIS as diuretic decongestion reduces ECF.



