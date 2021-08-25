Media ReleasesImpediMed

ImpediMed - Appendix 4E

25 Aug 2021 08:09 AM


ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) today released its Appendix 4E – Preliminary Final Report for the financial year ended 30 June 2021 (FY’21).

Revenue Summary:

• SOZO Revenue grew by 64% to $7.6 million (30 June 2020: $4.7 million)
• Total Revenue grew by 46% to $8.4 million (30 June 2020: $5.7 million)
• SOZO SaaS Revenuei grew by 77% to $6.0 million (30 June 2020: $3.4 million)
-- SOZO SaaS Revenue of $4.2 million from Core Businessii (30 June 2020: $3.4 million).
-- SOZO SaaS Revenue of $1.9 million from Clinical Businessiii (30 June 2020: nil).

For more information, download the attached PDF.

