ImpediMed - Receipt of $1.8 Million R&D Tax Incentive Refund



ImpediMed Limited (ASX.IPD) today announced the receipt of a $1.8 million cash refund related to the R&D Tax Incentive.



The cash rebate is related to expenditure on eligible Australian and international R&D activities during the 2021 financial year.



