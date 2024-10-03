View All Immutep News

Immutep - Enrolment for Ph II AIPAC-003 Breast Cancer Trial Completed



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – October 03, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces patient enrolment has been completed in the randomised Phase II portion of the AIPAC-003 (Active Immunotherapy and PAClitaxel) clinical trial.



The Phase II enrolled 65 metastatic hormone receptor positive (HR+), HER2-negative/low or triple-negative breast cancer patients who exhausted endocrine therapy including cyclin-dependent kinase 4/6 (CDK4/6) inhibitors. Patients across 22 clinical sites in Europe and the United States have been randomised 1:1 to receive either 30mg or 90mg dosing of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) in combination with paclitaxel to determine the optimal biological dose consistent with the FDA’s Project Optimus initiative.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document