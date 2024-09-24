View All Immutep News

Immutep receives A$3.6 million French R&D Tax Incentive



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - 24 September 2024 - Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep“ or “the Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 related immunotherapy treatments for cancer and autoimmune diseases, is pleased to announce it has received a €2,194,918 (~ A$3,627,980 ) research and development (R&D) tax incentive payment in cash from the French Government under its Crédit d’Impôt Recherche scheme (CIR).



The “Crédit d’Impôt Recherche” (CIR), meaning “Research Tax Credit”, is a French government tax incentive by which French companies conducting research and development activities in Europe can be reimbursed 30% of their eligible expenditure.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document