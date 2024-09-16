View All Immutep News

Immutep - New Positive Efficacy Data for Efti in Head and Neck Cancer

Results delivered in prestigious Proffered Paper oral presentation at ESMO Congress 2024

In patients with any PD-L1 expression (CPS ≥1), efti in combination with KEYTRUDA outperformance is largest in CPS ≥20 with 31.0% ORR (34.5% ORR including partial response after data cut-off) versus 18.5% ORR for KEYTRUDA

Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA led to a high durability of response of 17.5 months in patients with any PD-L1 expression and combination continues to have favourable safety profile

Statistically significant increase in absolute lymphocyte count biomarker seen in the efti in combination with KEYTRUDA arm shows efti’s biological activity in a randomised setting

Based on the high unmet need and encouraging results to date, with Overall Survival expected in 2025, the path forward will be discussed with regulatory agencies

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – September 16, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces positive efficacy and safety results from the TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients (1L HNSCC).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document