Immutep - Positive results in TACTI-003 for 1L HNSCC cohort B patients

-
Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) achieved a 35.5% response rate in evaluable patients (N=31), according to RECIST 1.1, among the highest recorded for a treatment approach not containing chemotherapy in patients with CPS <1
-
High complete response rate of 9.7% with three patients showing a disappearance of cancer lesions post treatment
-
Durability of responses tracks well and over 50% of patients received treatment for at least six months
-
Combination continues to have a favourable safety profile with no new safety signals observed
-
Based on encouraging results and high unmet medical need, the path forward will be discussed with regulatory agencies
-
Company to host webcast today at 9am AEST (7pm ET, 11 July), details below
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – July 12, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces positive results from Cohort B of the TACTI-003 (KEYNOTE-PNC-34) Phase IIb trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients (1L HNSCC) with negative PD-L1 expression. The updated efficacy and safety data was presented by Dr. Robert Metcalf during an oral presentation at the ESMO Virtual Plenary session at 18:30-19:30 CEST on 11 July 2024.
For more information, download the attached PDF.
Download this document