Immutep - Positive results in TACTI-003 for 1L HNSCC cohort B patients

Efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) achieved a 35.5% response rate in evaluable patients (N=31), according to RECIST 1.1, among the highest recorded for a treatment approach not containing chemotherapy in patients with CPS <1

High complete response rate of 9.7% with three patients showing a disappearance of cancer lesions post treatment

Durability of responses tracks well and over 50% of patients received treatment for at least six months

Combination continues to have a favourable safety profile with no new safety signals observed

Based on encouraging results and high unmet medical need, the path forward will be discussed with regulatory agencies

Company to host webcast today at 9am AEST (7pm ET, 11 July), details below

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – July 12, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces positive results from Cohort B of the TACTI-003 (KEYNOTE-PNC-34) Phase IIb trial evaluating eftilagimod alfa (efti) in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients (1L HNSCC) with negative PD-L1 expression. The updated efficacy and safety data was presented by Dr. Robert Metcalf during an oral presentation at the ESMO Virtual Plenary session at 18:30-19:30 CEST on 11 July 2024.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



