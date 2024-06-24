View All Immutep News

Immutep completes underwritten retail entitlement offer



Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX: IMM) (Immutep or the Company) is pleased to announce the completion of the retail component of its fully underwritten Entitlement Offer (details of which were announced to the market on 3 June 2024) (Retail Entitlement Offer) which raised approximately A$10.6 million.



The Retail Entitlement Offer took place in conjunction with a fully underwritten placement to institutional investors (Placement) and 1 for 16 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer and, together with the Placement, the Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) to raise approximately $100.2 million. The Placement and institutional component of the Entitlement Offer were successfully completed, raising approximately $89.6 million.



