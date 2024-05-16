View All Immutep News

Immutep - AIPAC-003 safety lead-in data presented at ESMO Breast 2024

Confirmed complete response in a patient with metastatic breast cancer refractory to several lines of therapy achieved during combination treatment with 90mg efti and paclitaxel

Ongoing complete response has been maintained since the patient started treatment with efti monotherapy

Efti + paclitaxel combination continues to be well tolerated with a favourable safety profile

First-ever 90mg dosing leads to higher maximum concentration of efti, as well as pharmacologically active level up to 96 hours after administration

Data from randomized Phase II portion of study expected in CY2024

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – May 15, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces encouraging efficacy, safety, and pharmacodynamic data from the safety lead-in of the AIPAC-003 Phase II/III trial presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Breast Cancer 2024 Congress. This lead-in represents the first ever 90mg dosing of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), a soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist, given in combination with weekly paclitaxel.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



