Immutep - Positive initial data in phase 2 Soft Tissue Sarcoma trial

02 May 2024 09:32 AM

 
  • Novel triple combination of efti with radiotherapy and anti-PD-1 therapy is well tolerated and has led to encouraging initial efficacy data in EFTISARC-NEO Phase II trial
  • Four of six patients treated have very good, near-complete pathologic responses (primary endpoint of study) that are rarely observed with standard therapies
  • Soft tissue sarcoma is a hard-to-treat orphan disease with poor prognosis & high unmet medical need
  • Additional data from EFTISARC-NEO planned for a medical conference in H2 CY2024

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 2 May 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces initial encouraging data from EFTISARC-NEO, a Phase II investigator-initiated trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with radiotherapy, a standard-of-care treatment, plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for patients with soft tissue sarcoma (STS).

