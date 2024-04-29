View All Immutep News

Immutep Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

First clinical data from the safety lead-in of AIPAC-003 in metastatic breast cancer shows 90mg dosing of efti safe and well tolerated: 50% overall response rate, including one patient reporting a complete response (complete disappearance of all lesions), and a 100% disease control rate

Subsequent to quarter end announced a positive preliminary response rate of 26.9% in first line metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients with negative PD-L1 expression

Preclinical studies of IMP761 progressing to clinical trials mid-CY2024

Anne Anderson joins as independent non-executive director on Immutep’s Board

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 29 April 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (efti) and IMP761 for the quarter ended 31 March 2024 (Q3 FY24).



