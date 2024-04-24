View All Immutep News

Immutep - Positive preliminary topline results from TACTI-003 Cohort B

Data from efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® in first line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients who do not express PD-L1 (TACTI-003, Cohort B) shows a preliminary 26.9% response rate, the primary endpoint of the study

Data collection, cleaning, and analysis continues and additional data from TACTI-003 (Cohorts A & B), including complete response rate, will be released in H1 CY2024

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – April 24, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces preliminary topline results from Cohort B of the TACTI-003 (KEYNOTE-PNC-34) Phase IIb trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of recurrent/metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients (1L HNSCC) with negative PD-L1 expression.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



