Immutep - First Clinical Data announced from 90mg Dosing of Efti



-- Data from the safety lead-in of the AIPAC-003 trial shows 90mg efti in combination with paclitaxel is safe and well tolerated

-- Encouraging initial efficacy in six metastatic breast cancer patients, who exhausted all endocrine therapy including CDK4/6 inhibitors, demonstrated by a 50% overall response rate, including one complete response, and a 100% disease control rate



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – March 05, 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces safety and initial efficacy data from the first ever 90mg dosing of eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with weekly paclitaxel in patients from the safety lead-in (N=6) of the AIPAC-003 Phase II/III trial.



Updated safety data from patients with HR-positive/HER2-negative/low metastatic breast cancer (MBC) treated with this innovative immuno-oncology (IO)-chemotherapy combination reveal no treatment-emergent serious adverse events. Additionally, all treatment-emergent adverse events during the safety observation period to date have been of mild severity.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



