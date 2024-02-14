View All Immutep News

Immutep - Appointment of Non-Executive Director



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 14 February 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, announces the appointment of Anne Anderson as independent non-executive director (NED) of Immutep Limited, effective from today.



Ms Anderson has extensive board and leadership experience serving Australian and international companies. She brings considerable capability across capital markets, risk management and governance to Immutep’s Board.



