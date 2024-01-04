View All Immutep News

Immutep - First Patient Dosed in Urothelial Cancer INSIGHT-005 Trial



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 04 January 2024 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that the first patient has been enrolled and safely dosed in the INSIGHT-005 Phase I trial. The investigator-initiated study jointly funded with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will evaluate eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) in combination with BAVENCIO® (avelumab) in up to 30 patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma.



This chemotherapy-free immuno-oncology (IO) combination has already shown promising signals of efficacy and a favorable safety profile in advanced solid tumors, including several IO insensitive indications, in the INSIGHT-004 Phase I trial. Encouragingly, responses were achieved even in cancer patients with low and negative PD-L1 expression, who typically would not be expected to respond to anti-PD-(L)1 therapy.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document