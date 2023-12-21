View All Immutep News

Immutep - PEI provides constructive feedback for ph3 lung cancer trial



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – December 21, 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces constructive feedback has been received from the Paul-EhrlichInstitut (“PEI”), a German regulatory authority and part of the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP), regarding the planned TACTI-004 Phase III trial of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) for first line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



The PEI is supportive of Immutep moving into a registrational trial in first line NSCLC and evaluating efti in combination with an anti-PD-1 therapy in a chemotherapy-free regimen or as a triple combination approach that includes chemotherapy. Also, the PEI acknowledged the good safety profile of efti in combination with anti-PD-1 therapy.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document