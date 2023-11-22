View All Immutep News

Immutep Announces Site Expansion for INSIGHT-003 Trial



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – November 22, 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that the INSIGHT-003 trial has been expanded to four sites across Germany including the University Clinic of Ruhr Universität Bochum and the Lung Clinic Cologne-Merheim. This site expansion will support faster enrolment in this cost-efficient, investigator-initiated study evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti) in combination with the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) and doublet chemotherapy for first line treatment of non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



The strength of the early clinical data in this first-in-man triple combination study led to its increase to 50 patients. The extension opened in mid-2023 and 29 patients have been enrolled to date. With the addition of the new sites, the trial is expected to complete recruitment in 1H CY2024.



