Immutep completes enrolment for TACTI-003 Phase IIb Trial

A total of 171 head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients enrolled in randomised, multicentre Phase IIb trial evaluating efti in combination with pembrolizumab

Efti has FDA Fast Track designation for first-line treatment of HNSCC

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – November 9, 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the completion of patient enrollment in the TACTI-003 (KEYNOTEPNC-34) Phase IIb trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti), its proprietary soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist, in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).



