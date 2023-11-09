Immutep completes enrolment for TACTI-003 Phase IIb Trial

-
A total of 171 head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) patients enrolled in randomised, multicentre Phase IIb trial evaluating efti in combination with pembrolizumab
-
Efti has FDA Fast Track designation for first-line treatment of HNSCC
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – November 9, 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the completion of patient enrollment in the TACTI-003 (KEYNOTEPNC-34) Phase IIb trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (efti), its proprietary soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist, in combination with MSD’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment of recurrent or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC).
