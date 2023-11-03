View All Immutep News

Immutep - New Biomarker Data from TACTI-002 trial in 1st line NSCLC

Statistically significant increases of Th1 biomarkers (IFN-gamma, CXCL-10), circulating immune cells (lymphocytes), and RNA levels of immune activating genes were observed and linked to improved clinical outcomes

Early increase in absolute lymphocyte count is correlated with the positive Overall Survival results in nonsmall cell lung cancer patients recently reported at ESMO 2023, and is a potential on-treatment biomarker for clinical benefit

Similar immune response biomarkers in the blood were seen in the double-blind, randomized AIPAC Phase IIb trial, which combined efti with chemotherapy alone and did not include any anti-PD-1 therapy

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 3 November 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces new biomarker data from the TACTI-002/KEYNOTE-798 Phase II trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), a soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist administered subcutaneously, in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ., USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



