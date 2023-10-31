View All Immutep News

Immutep Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C

Excellent survival benefit in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) in TACTI-002 trial: median Overall Survival of 35.5 months (TPS ≥1% patients) providing additional 12-18 months survival compared to historical data, reported post period



Late-stage & registrational trial progress: o 1st line head & neck squamous cell carcinoma (1L HNSCC) - Phase IIb TACTI-003 trial recruitment progressing and expected to be complete in November 2023

o 1L NSCLC - Preparations ongoing to commence Phase III TACTI-004 registrational trial in CY2024

o Metastatic breast cancer (MBC) - Patient recruitment ongoing for Phase II/III AIPAC-003 trial, first safety data from the open-label safety lead-in portion expected to be reported in Q4 CY2023



Strong Overall Response Rate in INSIGHT-003 of 71.4%, plus encouraging response rate of 70.6% for low or negative PD-L1 expressors in NSCLC comparing favourably to historical data, reported post period



Efti trial expansion: First patient enrolled in EFTISARC-NEO Phase II trial in soft tissue sarcoma



Well financed: Strong cash position of $110.1m, with cash runway to early CY2026

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 31 October 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, provides an update on the ongoing development of its product candidates, eftilagimod alpha (efti) and IMP761 for the quarter ended 30 September 2023 (Q1 FY24).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document