Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep receives Australian R&D Tax Incentive

25 Oct 2023 10:53 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has received a A$1,134,882 cash rebate from the Australian Federal Government’s R&D tax incentive program. The cash rebate provided in respect of expenditure incurred on eligible R&D activities conducted in the 2022 fiscal year, mainly related to the Company’s TACTI-002 and TACTI-003 clinical study using its lead compound eftilagimod alpha (“efti” or “IMP321”), conducted in Australia.

This follows approval from AusIndustry of Immutep’s application for an Advance/Overseas Finding. Due to the Advance Finding, both Immutep’s Australian and overseas research and development activities related to the TACTI-002 and TACTI-003 Australian sites were eligible for the R&D Tax Incentive.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.