Immutep reports promising data from INSIGHT-003 trial

24 Oct 2023 08:57 AM

 
  • Promising efficacy and tolerability reported from efti plus anti-PD-1 therapy and doublet chemotherapy as first line therapy in metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer continues
  • Strong 71.4% Overall Response Rate, 90.5% Disease Control Rate, 10.1-month median Progression Free Survival (PFS), and median Overall Survival (OS) that has not been reached, despite 81% of patients having low or negative PD-L1 expression
  • In the difficult-to-treat PD-L1 TPS <50% patient population, the triple combination achieved a high 70.6% response rate and median PFS that exceeded 10 months in both low and negative PD-L1 patients
  • Non-small cell lung cancer patients with low or negative PD-L1 expression (TPS <50%) represent roughly 65% of the overall patient population and remain an area of high unmet need

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 24 October 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today provides an overview of the promising clinical data from the investigator-initiated INSIGHT-003 trial. The study evaluates a triple combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), a soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist, with anti-PD-1 therapy (pembrolizumab) and doublet chemotherapy (carboplatin/pemetrexed) as front-line therapy for metastatic or advanced non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).  

