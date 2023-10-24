Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep AGM 2023 - Chairman's Address

24 Oct 2023 08:13 AM


Dear Fellow Shareholders,

It’s my pleasure to welcome all our shareholders to Immutep’s Annual General Meeting 2023, a year that has seen Immutep report very encouraging clinical data from our lead product candidate, eftilagimod alpha, and transition to become a late-stage biotech.

We are leaders in leveraging LAG-3 immunotherapy to treat cancer, boasting both breadth of clinical development expertise and strong intellectual property in this newly validated area. Beyond efti, we have three other LAG-3 product candidates. We are the only LAG-3 pure play company poised to capture the full potential of LAG-3-based drugs.

