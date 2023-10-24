View All Immutep News

Immutep - Results of Meeting



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 24 October 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX:IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”) advises that the results of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) are set out in the attached document in accordance with section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) and Listing Rule 3.13.2.



Resolution 7 was withdrawn as the Company’s market cap remained above $300m on the date of the AGM and hence it was ineligible for the additional 10% placement capacity, as explained in the Company’s Notice of Meeting.



