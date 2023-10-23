View All Immutep News

Immutep - Excellent Overall Survival in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Median Overall Survival reaches 35.5 months in first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients expressing PD-L1 (TPS >1%), 23.4 months in patients with low PD-L1 expression (TPS 1-49%), and has not been reached in patients with high PD-L1 expression (TPS >50%), exceeding expectations

Promising Overall Survival, Overall Response Rate, Progression Free Survival, and Duration of Response visible across all PD-L1 subgroups (TPS <1%, ≥1%, 1-49%, and ≥50%), differentiates efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® from other chemotherapy-free immuno-oncology combinations in non-small cell lung cancer

Exceptional durability and quality of responses exhibited through overall survival (OS) and progression free survival rates across patients expressing PD-L1, including 3-year OS rates of 45.6%, 31%, and 63.6% in TPS >1%, 1-49%, and >50%, respectively

Immutep to host webcast to discuss ESMO 2023 clinical data on Monday, October 23rd, at 8AM AEDT (Sunday, October 22nd, at 5PM ET)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 23 October 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces excellent new clinical data from the TACTI-002 / KEYNOTE-798 Phase II trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), a soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist, in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ., USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA®

(pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



