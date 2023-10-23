Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - Excellent Overall Survival in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

23 Oct 2023 09:02 AM

 
  • Median Overall Survival reaches 35.5 months in first-line treatment of metastatic non-small cell lung cancer patients expressing PD-L1 (TPS >1%), 23.4 months in patients with low PD-L1 expression (TPS 1-49%), and has not been reached in patients with high PD-L1 expression (TPS >50%), exceeding expectations
  • Promising Overall Survival, Overall Response Rate, Progression Free Survival, and Duration of Response visible across all PD-L1 subgroups (TPS <1%, ≥1%, 1-49%, and ≥50%),  differentiates efti in combination with KEYTRUDA® from other chemotherapy-free immuno-oncology combinations in non-small cell lung cancer
  • Exceptional durability and quality of responses exhibited through overall survival (OS) and progression free survival rates across patients expressing PD-L1, including 3-year OS rates of 45.6%, 31%, and 63.6% in TPS >1%, 1-49%, and >50%, respectively
  • Immutep to host webcast to discuss ESMO 2023 clinical data on Monday, October 23rd, at 8AM AEDT (Sunday, October 22nd, at 5PM ET)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 23 October 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces excellent new clinical data from the TACTI-002 / KEYNOTE-798 Phase II trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), a soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist, in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ., USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® 
(pembrolizumab) as first-line treatment for patients with previously untreated unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.