Immutep announces publication of ESMO 2023 abstracts

16 Oct 2023 10:09 AM

 
  • New updated data from TACTI-002, including more mature Overall Survival data, will be presented during the Mini Oral session on Saturday, October 21st, at 9:05 CEST
  • Immutep to host webcast to discuss ESMO 2023 clinical data on Monday, October 23rd, at 8AM AEDT (Sunday, October 22nd, at 5PM ET)

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 16 October 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the publication of abstracts with data from the TACTI-002 and INSIGHT-003 trials in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. 

