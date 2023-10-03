Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep announces acceptance of abstract for SITC 2023

03 Oct 2023 09:42 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 3 October 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) (“Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces an abstract has been accepted for poster presentation at the Society
for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting 2023, taking place in San Diego, California and virtually from 1 to 5 November 2023.

