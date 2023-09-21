Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Commercial Scale Manufacturing of Efti for Clinical Trials

21 Sep 2023 09:17 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – September 21, 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the regulatory authorization of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) manufactured at commercial 2,000L scale for use in clinical trials across multiple European countriesincluding Germany, Belgium, Denmark, and the United Kingdom.

After successfully scaling up the manufacturing process of efti to commercial scale at WuXi Biologics, the process-related changes were presented in a substantial amendment of the Investigational Medicinal Product Dossier (IMPD). Overall comparability of the first 2,000L and the previous 200L scale clinical stage manufacturing process was achieved. Immutep plans to introduce efti manufactured by the 2,000L scale process into current and future clinical trials.

