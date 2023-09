View All Immutep News

Immutep - 2023 AGM & Key Dates



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 8 September 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) advises that in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.1, that it intends to hold its 2023 Annual General Meeting, (AGM) on Tuesday, 24 October 2023 commencing at 10.30am (AEDT). Details of the format and the agenda for the AGM will be provided in the Notice of Meeting which is expected to be released later this month.



