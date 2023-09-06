Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep to Participate in September Investor Conferences

06 Sep 2023 08:52 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 6 September 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces its management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences in September:

-- The 18th Annual Citi Biopharma Conference in Boston, MA on Thursday, September 7.
-- Bell Potter Emerging Ideas Leaders Conference on September 12. Presentation at 3:30 p.m. AEST.
-- Baird’s 2023 Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on September 12. Fireside chat at 3:45 p.m. ET.
-- E&P Small Cap Healthcare Conference in Sydney, NSW. Presentation on September 13 at 4:25 p.m. AEST.
-- 2023 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference in New York City, NY on September 26. Panel presentation at 2:45 p.m. ET.

