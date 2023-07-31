Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Efti clinical data to be presented at ESMO Congress 2023

31 Jul 2023 05:16 PM


-- Mini Oral presentation will include data from TACTI-002 Phase II trial evaluating chemotherapy-free IO combination of efti plus KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab)
-- Two additional posters on investigator-initiated trials evaluating efti will also be presented

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 31 July 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that data from its TACTI-002 Phase II trial evaluating the chemo-free combination of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), MSD’s (Merck & Co., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy, in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) has been accepted for a Mini Oral presentation at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congressthat will be held in Madrid, Spain from 20-24 October 2023. The presentation will include more mature overall survival data, following on from the data announced on 17 May 2023.

