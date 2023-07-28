View All Immutep News

Immutep - 1st Patient Dosed in Phase 2 Soft Tissue Sarcoma Trial



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 28 July 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the first patient has been enrolled and safely dosed in EFTISARC-NEO, the Phase II investigator-initiated trial of eftilagimod alpha (efti), a soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist, in combination with radiotherapy and the anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for patients with soft tissue sarcoma. This chemo-free trial is the first to evaluate efti in a neoadjuvant setting.



Soft tissue sarcoma (STS), an orphan disease, represents a high unmet medical need with a poor prognosis. The incidence of STS varies in different regions, with approximately 23,400 cases annually and a crude incidence of 4.7 per 100,000 in Europe, according to the RARECARE project. In the United States, the number of new cases is estimated to be 13,400 annually with 5,140 deaths, according to the American Cancer Society.



