Immutep completes underwritten retail entitlement offer



On Wednesday, 31 May 2023, Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX: IMM) (Immutep or the Company) announced a fully underwritten placement to institutional investors (Placement) and 1 for 7.6 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer and, together with the Placement, the Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares) to raise approximately $80 million. The Placement and institutional component of the Entitlement Offer were successfully completed, raising approximately $67.9 million.



Today Immutep is pleased to announce the successful completion of the retail component of the Entitlement Offer (Retail Entitlement Offer). The Retail Entitlement Offer allowed eligible retail shareholders in the Company (Eligible Retail Shareholders) the opportunity to subscribe for 1 New Share for every 7.6 existing fully paid ordinary shares which they held in Immutep as at 7.00pm (Sydney, Australia time) on Friday, 2 June 2023 at a price of A$0.26 per New Share, and also the opportunity to apply for additional New Shares in excess of their entitlement (Additional New Shares).



