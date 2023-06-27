Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - US patent granted for Efti with PD-1 pathway inhibitor

27 Jun 2023 02:37 PM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 27 June 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the grant of a new patent (number 11,684,654) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection” by the United States Patent Office.

This United States patent was filed as a second divisional application and follows the grant of the United States parent patent and first divisional patent announced in December 2020 and March 2021, respectively. 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.