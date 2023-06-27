View All Immutep News

Immutep - US patent granted for Efti with PD-1 pathway inhibitor



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 27 June 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the grant of a new patent (number 11,684,654) entitled “Combined Preparations for the Treatment of Cancer or Infection” by the United States Patent Office.



This United States patent was filed as a second divisional application and follows the grant of the United States parent patent and first divisional patent announced in December 2020 and March 2021, respectively.



