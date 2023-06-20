View All Immutep News

Immutep granted US patent for IMP761 agonist LAG-3 antibody



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 20 June 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a clinical-stage

biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the grant of a new patent (number 11,680,104) by the United States Patent Office. The granted claims are composition-of matter type claims covering Immutep’s pre-clinical immunosuppressive product candidate IMP761, a first-in-class agonist LAG-3 antibody designed to target the root cause of autoimmune diseases by directly silencing self-antigen-specific effector T cells.



The patent is owned by Immutep S.A.S. and will expire on 22 February 2037 (including 174 days of patent term adjustment). This new United States patent follows the grant of the equivalent Japanese and European patents announced in July 2022 and October 2020, respectively. A divisional application has also been filed to pursue claims drawn to methods of treating T-cell mediated immune disorders, such as inflammatory or autoimmune diseases, by administration of IMP761.



