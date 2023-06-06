View All Immutep News

Immutep retail entitlement offer booklet



Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX: IMM) (Immutep) is pleased to announce that it has today despatched a copy of the retail offer booklet (and accompanying personalised entitlement and acceptance form) (Retail Offer Booklet) to eligible retail shareholders of Immutep, which contains information about the retail component of Immutep's fully underwritten pro-rata accelerated non renounceable entitlement offer (Retail Entitlement Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares (New Shares), details of which were announced to ASX on Wednesday, 31 May 2023 (Entitlement Offer).



A letter to retail shareholders who are ineligible to participate in the Entitlement Offer notifying them of the Entitlement Offer and their ineligibility to participate has also been despatched.



A copy of the attached Retail Offer Booklet is also accessible to eligible retail shareholders at https://www.investorserve.com.au.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



