Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - Positive final data in 2nd line head and neck cancer at ASCO

05 Jun 2023 10:27 AM

 
  • Efti plus pembrolizumab led to deep, durable responses, regardless of PD-L1 expression levels, and median Duration of Response not reached despite median follow up of 39 months in TACTI-002 Phase II
  • Promising efficacy in patients with a PD-L1 Combined Positive Score (CPS) of ≥1 with median Overall Survival of 12.6 months, a 12-month Overall Survival rate of 52.0%, and a response rate of 38.5%
  • Patients with a PD-L1 CPS ≥20 achieved a median Overall Survival of 15.5 months, a 12-month Overall Survival rate of 66.7%, and a response rate of 60.0%
  • One long-lasting complete response occurred in a patient with negative PD-L1 expression or CPS <1
  • Dual immuno-oncology approach is safe and very well tolerated
  • Follow on TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial in 1st line HNSCC expected to report top-line results in H2 of CY2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 5 June 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today provides an overview of the positive final data from Part C of the TACTI-002 Phase II trial to be presented in a poster presentation at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, US.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.