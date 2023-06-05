View All Immutep News

Immutep - Positive final data in 2nd line head and neck cancer at ASCO

Efti plus pembrolizumab led to deep, durable responses, regardless of PD-L1 expression levels, and median Duration of Response not reached despite median follow up of 39 months in TACTI-002 Phase II

Promising efficacy in patients with a PD-L1 Combined Positive Score (CPS) of ≥1 with median Overall Survival of 12.6 months, a 12-month Overall Survival rate of 52.0%, and a response rate of 38.5%

Patients with a PD-L1 CPS ≥20 achieved a median Overall Survival of 15.5 months, a 12-month Overall Survival rate of 66.7%, and a response rate of 60.0%

One long-lasting complete response occurred in a patient with negative PD-L1 expression or CPS <1

Dual immuno-oncology approach is safe and very well tolerated

Follow on TACTI-003 Phase IIb trial in 1st line HNSCC expected to report top-line results in H2 of CY2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 5 June 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today provides an overview of the positive final data from Part C of the TACTI-002 Phase II trial to be presented in a poster presentation at the ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting taking place in Chicago, US.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



