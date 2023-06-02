View All Immutep News

Immutep completes institutional pro-rata offer & placement

Immutep Limited ACN 009 237 889 (ASX: IMM) (Immutep or the Company) is pleased to announce the successful completion of the institutional placement (Placement) and the institutional component (Institutional Entitlement Offer) of its 1 for 7.6 pro rata accelerated non-renounceable entitlement offer (Entitlement Offer and, together with the Placement, the Offer) of new fully paid ordinary shares in Immutep (New Shares), details of which were announced to ASX on Wednesday, 31 May 2023.



The Placement and Institutional Entitlement Offer (together, the Institutional Offer) closed on Wednesday, 31 May 2023. The Institutional Offer had strong support from institutional investors, with a take-up rate from eligible institutional investors of approximately 94.7%.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document