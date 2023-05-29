View All Immutep News

Immutep - Charles River Laboratories to run IMP761 Toxicology Study

Appointment of Charles River Laboratories ("Charles River") to run Immutep’s preclinical toxicology study evaluating the safety and toxicity of IMP761

Forms a key step prior to first-in-human trials for this first-in-class LAG-3 agonist antibody designed to treat the underlying cause of multiple autoimmune diseases

Charles River is a highly respected, global provider of drug discovery and non-clinical development solutions operating more than 110 sites across more than 20 countries

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 29 May 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces it has entered into an agreement with Charles River under which Charles River will conduct a GLP toxicology study for IMP761, Immutep's proprietary preclinical candidate for autoimmune diseases. IMP761 is a first-in-class LAG-3 agonist antibody that aims to address the underlying cause of many autoimmune diseases, namely the overactivation of self-antigen-specific memory T cells expressing LAG-3.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



