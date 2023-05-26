View All Immutep News

Immutep - Publication of Abstracts for ASCO 2023 Annual Meeting

New data published from Part C of TACTI-002 Phase II Trial evaluating eftilagimod alpha plus pembrolizumab in metastatic 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma

Deep, durable responses seen across all PD-L1 subgroups with a 13.5% Complete Response rate and median Duration of Response not yet reached (minimum follow-up of 17 months)

In the overall patient population, regardless of PD-L1 expression, a strong response rate of 29.7% and 12-month overall survival rate of 46.0% were achieved

In patients with a PD-L1 Combined Positive Score of ≥20, a very promising response rate of 60% and 12-month overall survival rate of 66.7% were achieved

Treatment was safe and well tolerated with no new safety signals

More mature and final data will be presented during the poster session at ASCO 2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 26 May 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces data from Part C of its TACTI-002 Phase II trial has been published in an abstract available on the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Annual Meeting’s official website. A Trial in Progress abstract for the Phase II/III AIPAC-003 trial has also been published.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



