Immutep - 1st patient dosed in AIPAC-003 ph2/3 breast cancer trial



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 25 May 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the first patient has been enrolled and safely dosed at a European clinical site for its integrated Phase II/III AIPAC-003 trial in metastatic breast cancer.



AIPAC-003 is evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), Immutep’s soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist, in combination with standard-of-care paclitaxel for the treatment of metastatic HER2-neg/low breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. It will take place at approximately 17 clinical sites across Europe and the United States of America. Patients will receive same-day administration of efti + paclitaxel that can continue until disease progression.



