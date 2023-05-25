Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - 1st patient dosed in AIPAC-003 ph2/3 breast cancer trial

25 May 2023 11:53 AM


SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 25 May 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company  developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces the first patient has been enrolled and safely dosed at a European clinical site for its integrated Phase II/III AIPAC-003 trial in metastatic breast cancer. 

AIPAC-003 is evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), Immutep’s soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist, in combination with standard-of-care paclitaxel for the treatment of metastatic HER2-neg/low breast cancer and triple-negative breast cancer. It will take place at approximately 17 clinical sites across Europe and the United States of America. Patients will receive same-day administration of efti + paclitaxel that can continue until disease progression.

For more information, download the attached PDF.

 Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.