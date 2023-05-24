View All Immutep News

Immutep - Promising New Data in 1st line NSCLC from INSIGHT-003 Trial

Efti plus standard-of-care anti-PD-1 therapy and doublet chemotherapy in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer is well tolerated and continues to show promising initial signals of efficacy

Triple combination therapy has achieved a 67% response rate and 91% disease control rate in metastatic 1st line non-small cell lung cancer patients (N=21) despite 81% of patients having low or negative PD-L1 expression

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 24 May 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces new encouraging clinical data in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer from INSIGHT-003, an investigator-initiated Phase I trial conducted by the Frankfurt Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF. INSIGHT-003 is the first study evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), a soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist, in conjunction with standard-of-care anti-PD-1 therapy and doublet chemotherapy (carboplatin/pemetrexed).



For more information, download the attached PDF.



