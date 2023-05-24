Media ReleasesImmutep

View All Immutep News


Immutep - Promising New Data in 1st line NSCLC from INSIGHT-003 Trial

24 May 2023 09:05 AM

 
  • Efti plus standard-of-care anti-PD-1 therapy and doublet chemotherapy in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer is well tolerated and continues to show promising initial signals of efficacy
  • Triple combination therapy has achieved a 67% response rate and 91% disease control rate in metastatic 1st line non-small cell lung cancer patients (N=21) despite 81% of patients having low or negative PD-L1 expression

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 24 May 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces new encouraging clinical data in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer from INSIGHT-003, an investigator-initiated Phase I trial conducted by the Frankfurt Institute of Clinical Cancer Research IKF. INSIGHT-003 is the first study evaluating eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), a soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist, in conjunction with standard-of-care anti-PD-1 therapy and doublet chemotherapy (carboplatin/pemetrexed). 

For more information, download the attached PDF.

Download this document

Are you a 708 sophisticated investor?

A sophisticated investor is defined under Section 708 of the Corporations Act (net assets of $2.5 million or annual incomes in excess of $250,000).

They are eligible to receive information regarding wholesale investment opportunities that are not available to regular or retail investors.

Please subscribe if you would like to be alerted to these types of opportunities.