Immutep - Excellent initial Overall Survival Benefit in 1st line NSCLC

17 May 2023 09:05 AM

 
  • Immuno-oncology combination of eftilagimod alpha (efti) and the leading anti-PD-1 therapy generates meaningful long-term survival in non-small cell lung cancer patients in Phase II TACTI-002 trial
  • Initial median Overall Survival of 25 months in non-small cell lung cancer patients with >1% PD-L1 expression, a key area of focus for future development of efti
  • Result is above reported rates of anti-PD-1 monotherapy and various immune checkpoint inhibitor combinations with and without chemotherapy
  • Based on compelling initial results, the Data Monitoring Committee recommends extending overall survival follow-up collection to show mature 3-year and potentially 5-year rates
  • More mature Overall Survival data and additional efficacy and safety results to be presented at a major medical conference in H2 CY2023

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 17 May 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces that efti, a soluble LAG-3 protein and first-in-class MHC Class II agonist, in combination with MSD’s (Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA) anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) achieved robust initial Overall Survival (OS) in 1st line non-small cell lung cancer (1L NSCLC) patients in the Phase II TACTI-002 trial.

