Immutep - FDA supportive of Efti registrational trial in lung cancer



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 16 May 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces it has received positive feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), regarding the Company’s late-stage clinical development plans for its first-in-class soluble LAG-3 protein and MHC Class II agonist, eftilagimod alpha (“efti”), for the treatment of 1st line nonsmall cell lung cancer (NSCLC).



The FDA is supportive of a registrational trial to evaluate efti in combination with an anti-PD-1 therapy based on the encouraging data from the Phase II TACTI-002, Part A (N=114) in 1st line NSCLC patients, no matter their level of PD-L1 expression, presented in a late-breaking oral abstract presentation at the 37th Annual Society of Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting in November 2022.



