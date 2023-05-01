Media ReleasesImmutep

Immutep - Approval to start Efti & Bavencio trial in urothelial cancer

01 May 2023 10:25 AM

 
  • Investigator-initiated study jointly funded with Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, will evaluate dual immuno-oncology (IO)  combination of eftilagimod alpha and BAVENCIO® in metastatic urothelial cancer
  • Trial builds on strategy to cost-efficiently increase target indications for IO-IO combination approaches utilizing eftilagimod alpha in areas of high unmet need

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 1 May 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapiesfor cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces it has received regulatory approval from the Paul-Ehrlich-Institut (“PEI”), German Federal Institute for Vaccines and Biomedicines, to initiate INSIGHT-005, an investigator-initiated, open-label Phase I trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of eftilagimod alpha (“efti”) in combination with BAVENCIO® (avelumab) in up to 30 patients with metastatic urothelial carcinoma

