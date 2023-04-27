View All Immutep News

Immutep to announce new TACTI-002 data at ASCO 2023



Final results from Part C of the Phase II TACTI-002 trial in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients to be presented



SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – 27 April 2023 – Immutep Limited (ASX: IMM; NASDAQ: IMMP) ("Immutep” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing novel LAG-3 immunotherapies for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announces two abstracts have been selected for poster presentation at the upcoming 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology’s (ASCO) Annual Meeting, taking place in-person and online from 2-6 June 2023 in Chicago, Illinois (United States).



New, final data from Part C of the Phase II TACTI-002 trial evaluating the investigational dual immunooncology combination of eftilagimod alpha and pembrolizumab in 2nd line head and neck squamous cell carcinoma patients unselected for PD-L1 expression will be presented. In addition, the Phase II/III AIPAC-003 trial design will be presented in a Trial-in-Progress Poster.



For more information, download the attached PDF.



Download this document